MUSIC: New Symphony conductor for West Seattle Community Orchestras

The search is over! Here’s the announcement from West Seattle Community Orchestras:

After a very productive, year-long process, the WSCO board is pleased to announce Anna Wittstruck as WSCO’s new Symphony Orchestra Conductor. Audience members who attended the Symphony’s spring concert are already well aware that we are in for an exciting season under her direction!

Anna comes to us with wide-ranging orchestral experience. Since 2017, she has served at the University of Puget Sound as Assistant Professor, Director of Orchestra. Prior to that appointment, she served for two years at Stanford University as Acting Assistant Professor, in roles as Interim Music Director and Conductor of the Stanford Symphony Orchestra and Stanford Philharmonia. As part of her developing international experience, she has conducted concerts across the United States as well as in Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

Wittstruck is also an active orchestral musician whose performances as a cellist span from the Beijing Modern Music Festival to the 2011 YouTube Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Michael Tilson Thomas. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Music from Princeton University and a PhD in musicology from Stanford University, where she helped create the Stanford Youth Orchestra, an international program for advanced high school students.

Anna has chosen a French theme for the Symphony’s December 6 concert, including the Bacchanale from Samson and Delilah by Saint-Saens, Debussy’s Petite Suite, a Pavane by Faure, and selections from the ever-popular suites from Bizet’s opera Carmen.

It’s not too late to join us! Rehearsals begin October 1, held Tuesdays at Chief Sealth International High School. More info on our website, www.wscorchestras.org, or you can contact info@wscorchestras.org.