MONDAY: Welcome autumn at Alice Enevoldsen’s Solstice Park sunset watch

(WSB file photo)

This year’s autumn-equinox moment is just under seven hours away – 12:50 am our time Monday. You can celebrate the change of seasons tomorrow night at Alice Enevoldsen‘s Solstice Park sunset watch – a West Seattle tradition! Get to the park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW, upslope from the tennis courts) around 6:30 pm; don’t let clouds daunt you – sometimes the sun will break through, and even if it doesn’t, Alice’s explanation of the equinox is always memorable. All ages welcome, as always. See you there!