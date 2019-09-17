Memorial on Saturday for Jorge ‘Mike’ Milliron, 1958-2019

Family and friends will gather Saturday to celebrate the life of Jorge “Mike” Milliron. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with the community:

Jorge Michael Milliron, born January 24, 1958 in Seattle to Raynette and George Milliron.

He preferred to go by Mike, attended Madison Middle School and West Seattle High School. When he was younger, he loved to spend time on Alki Beach and work on cars.

Mike passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2019 after a 3 year battle with Emphysema and COPD.

Mike is survived by his wife Maureen, daughters Ambrosia and Candice, and son-in-law Micheal.

The family is having a memorial service on September 21, 2019 at 11 am; location is Luna Park/Old Anchor on Alki. If you knew Mike, join them in celebrating his life.