UPDATE: Man hit, seriously hurt in southeast West Seattle

10:07 PM: Thanks for the tips. Police say a man was on foot when hit by a driver at Highland Park Way and 2nd SW tonight just before 8:30. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center by medics from Seattle Fire, which tells us he is 31 years old and was in critical condition when transported. SPD officers at the scene wouldn’t comment on details such as the driver’s status, so we may not find that out until Monday.

10:27 PM: A reader who was at the scene even before emergency responders says it was a hit-run and witnesses described the car as a white Prius last seen westbound going up the hill into Highland Park.