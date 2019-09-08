HAPPENING NOW: Roxhill Park’s first-ever World Music Festival

The sun shone on the opening hour of Roxhill Park‘s first World Music Festival, as performers from Kouyate Arts took the stage.

It’s a collaboration between the community volunteers of Roxhill Park Champions and Seattle Parks, which brought some activity tables:

You can learn more about the park’s famous Roxhill Bog and enjoy free food/beverages. Looks like a chance to make some music, too:

The rest of the schedule, as the festival continues until 5 pm:

2:10 PM Tabla Seattle with Chaz Hastings: spoken word to traditional tabla drums 2:50 PM Joyas Mestizas traditional dance troupe 3:20 PM Vocal performance artists Moia Bri & Sarey Savy – 4:00 PM Global Heat

You’ll find the festival right next to the playground at 29th/Barton.