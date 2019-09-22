West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: Recycling in the rain @ Fauntleroy Church

Fauntleroy Church‘s twice-yearly Recycle Roundup is a rain-or-shine event, so don’t let the weather stop you from bringing in your recyclables! 1 Green Planet is at the lot (9140 California SW) to accept a long list of items – see it here (PDF) – until 3 pm, but don’t wait until the last minute; the earlier you go, the faster it’ll be. It’s free but organizers always appreciate donations if you’re able:

Volunteers are also offering info on how/where to recycle items that are not accepted at the Roundup.

