For everything we’ve gained by (mostly) moving to cellphones, we’ve lost the yard-sale bric-a-brac of the future. No more novelty phones like that, found on a table at the Highland Park Improvement Club Giant Garage Sale, on until 3 pm. Of course you’ll find practical merchandise too:

And treats!

It’s the centennial for HPIC, so even annual events like this are a bit more festive than usual. The sale’s happening outdoors and indoors at 1116 SW Holden.