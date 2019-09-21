West Seattle, Washington

21 Saturday

HAPPENING NOW: Family fun @ Holy Rosary School’s 2019 WestFest

September 21, 2019 12:51 pm
 |   West Seattle festivals | West Seattle news

Until 10 pm tonight, it’s the biggest day of the WestFest “carnival of community” at Holy Rosary School (along 42nd SW north of Genesee). You’ll find rides outdoors …

Face-painting and games indoors …

The games include bingo, if you’re looking for something a bit more grown-up. Back outside, food, drinks, and more…

You never know who you’ll see …

West Seattle’s own “Officer Lumpy” from the Seafair Clowns was first on today’s entertainment schedule. The rest of the lineup for today/tonight is in our preview, wrapping up with the West Seattle Big Band!

