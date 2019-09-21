West Seattle, Washington

21 Saturday

67℉

HAPPENING NOW: Celebrating cosplay at West Seattle’s first Dinky Con

September 21, 2019 2:11 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Fun stuff to do | West Seattle news

(WSB photos)

Even if cosplay (cos = costume) isn’t part of your life, you’ve probably seen cosplayers downtown during big events like SakuraCon. Today, West Seattle has its own cosplayer gathering – the first-ever Dinky Con, happening until 10 pm at Alki Masonic Hall. It’s drawn devoted cosplayers like Mark, cosplaying as Mermaid Man from the longrunning animated series SpongeBob SquarePants“:

He’s one of the judges for the cosplay contest that should have just begun, continuing until about 4. Dinky Con’s director is Carolyn Monk:

She explained in the Dinky Con program, “I made this convention to be an excuse for people to cosplay and i some people come and get to dress up and hang out, I will consider it a success.” Some of that hanging out includes gaming:

Artist Alley is open until 6 pm, with local artists selling “prints, jewelry, keychains, stickers, accessories, and more”:

Also in the hours ahead: A podcast from 4:30 to 5:30, a Smash tournament 5-7 pm, Dungeons and Dragons 5:30-7 pm, closing ceremonies 7-8 pm followed by the Con-closing Dinky Dance 8-10 pm. Tickets are available online or at the door of the hall, which is at 4736 40th SW on the east side of The Junction.

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Celebrating cosplay at West Seattle's first Dinky Con"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.