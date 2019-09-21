HAPPENING NOW: Celebrating cosplay at West Seattle’s first Dinky Con

(WSB photos)

Even if cosplay (cos = costume) isn’t part of your life, you’ve probably seen cosplayers downtown during big events like SakuraCon. Today, West Seattle has its own cosplayer gathering – the first-ever Dinky Con, happening until 10 pm at Alki Masonic Hall. It’s drawn devoted cosplayers like Mark, cosplaying as Mermaid Man from the longrunning animated series “SpongeBob SquarePants“:

He’s one of the judges for the cosplay contest that should have just begun, continuing until about 4. Dinky Con’s director is Carolyn Monk:

She explained in the Dinky Con program, “I made this convention to be an excuse for people to cosplay and i some people come and get to dress up and hang out, I will consider it a success.” Some of that hanging out includes gaming:

Artist Alley is open until 6 pm, with local artists selling “prints, jewelry, keychains, stickers, accessories, and more”:

Also in the hours ahead: A podcast from 4:30 to 5:30, a Smash tournament 5-7 pm, Dungeons and Dragons 5:30-7 pm, closing ceremonies 7-8 pm followed by the Con-closing Dinky Dance 8-10 pm. Tickets are available online or at the door of the hall, which is at 4736 40th SW on the east side of The Junction.