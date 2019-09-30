Guns turned over to police after Extreme Risk Protection Order served in West Seattle

The photo and report are from SPD Blotter:

Family members of a 91-year-old man with dementia contacted police last month expressing concern about him after he began threatening to shoot anyone that came to his home. The family members knew he had firearms in the house and were very concerned that he might harm himself or others.

A Crisis Response Unit officer took the lead and petitioned the King County Superior Court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO). The order was granted. The order was served last week and the man voluntarily turned over eighteen firearms from inside his West Seattle home. The firearms were submitted into evidence for safekeeping.

For more information about Extreme Risk Protection Orders, go to seattle.gov/police/need-help/erpo.