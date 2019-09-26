GRATITUDE: West Seattle Food Bank’s ‘Grand Affair’ tally

Last Friday night, West Seattle Food Bank‘s “Grand Affair” brought together supporters to enjoy an evening and help fight hunger. As promised, WSFB’s Judi Yazzolino has the results:

Thank you again to those that supported the West Seattle Food Bank’s 4th annual A Grand Affair Cocktail Benefit last Friday at The Sanctuary at Admiral.

With the generous support of sponsors, donors and of course, our guests, we raised $51,520 and counting! It was so much fun!

Special thank you to our major sponsors, Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, Viscon Cellars, HomeStreet Bank, Whole Foods Market, CHI Franciscan, & Windermere Real Estate Wall Street Group.