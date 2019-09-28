FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth IHS’s lightning-interrupted game vs. Ingraham

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Last night’s Chief Sealth International High School homecoming game started in sunshine and ended in rain, punctuated by a lightning delay. You could say the sun-to-rain also applied to Sealth’s fortunes in the game against Ingraham, which left with the win, 36-32. The game had a bright start for the Seahawks, who were up 14-0 after 6 1/2 minutes of game time, after touchdowns by #11 Bishop Jackson (top photo) and #22 Jesse Brown:

The Rams got on the board in the final minute of the first quarter, which ended with Sealth up 14-7. Ingraham tied it 14-14 in the second minute of the second quarter but the Seahawks kept battling, with interceptions and sacks. #3 Zach Cunningham eventually had three interceptions on the night.

After both teams added touchdowns in the quarter, #87 Sean Brown for the Seahawks with 1:04 left in the half – Ingraham was up 22-20 at halftime. The opening minutes of the second half are when the first lightning flash to the southeast, followed by rumbling thunder, put the game on hold as everyone was ordered to take shelter in the stands. The delay lasted almost 40 minutes. Chief Sealth was next to score, with Bishop Jackson running in another TD at 4:33 left in the third quarter, regaining the lead for his team, 26-22.

At 1:56, #32 Elias Orbino was next to score, and Chief Sealth was up 32-22; that’s where the third quarter ended.

That’s also where the Seahawks’ scoring ended. The Rams scored touchdowns at 10:46 and 6:43; time ran out on Sealth’s last drive, with Ingraham’s defense working to hold the lead, and they kept it for a final score of 36-32, four and a quarter hours after the game began.

Head coach Ted Rodriguez takes the team on the road next week, playing Ballard at Memorial Stadium downtown (5 pm Friday, October 4th).