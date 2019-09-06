FOLLOWUP: Students, parents rally for crossing safety on Admiral Way

Maybe you saw them – or even offered a honk of support, as we heard several drivers do – at 45th SW/SW Admiral Way this morning. As first announced in this comment by Hollye, students and parents gathered to call attention to crossing safety.

Hollye and others have been campaigning for a crosswalk here for two years. Earlier this week, the area drew renewed attention when, just one block west, a driver hit two pedestrians. While SDOT’s SW Admiral Way Safety Project has mostly only addressed crossings further west, this section of the street is just a block from the Lafayette Elementary playground, and on the walking route to Madison Middle School a bit further south on 45th.

They got a high-profile show of support – State Sen. Joe Nguyen, a nearby resident as well as parent of future elementary schoolers.

Besides sign waving, the students enthusiastically shouted slogans such as “Slow and steady wins the race!” After almost half an hour, it was time for everybody to cross Admiral and head to school:

There is some hope for improvements at the intersection – while one of the proposed projects on the Your Voice, Your Choice ballot is titled 44th/Admiral (as reported here earlier this week), the full proposal (PDF) actually appears to suggest most of the improvements go to 45th/Admiral. (YVYC voting continues all month.)