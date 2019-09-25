FOLLOWUP: SDOT work at SW Barton site of pedestrian death

Seen on the north side of SW Barton alongside Westwood Village, a new raised curb extension flanking a crosswalk. This is where a 78-year-old woman was hit and killed by a driver three months ago. Neighborhood advocates had long campaigned for safety improvements there; finally some are being made. SDOT will be talking about the plan at Thursday night’s West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting, 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point. The new addition alongside Barton was mentioned by an SDOT rep at July’s WSTC meeting.