West Seattle, Washington

26 Thursday

63℉

FOLLOWUP: SDOT work at SW Barton site of pedestrian death

September 25, 2019 7:43 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | West Seattle news | Westwood

Seen on the north side of SW Barton alongside Westwood Village, a new raised curb extension flanking a crosswalk. This is where a 78-year-old woman was hit and killed by a driver three months ago. Neighborhood advocates had long campaigned for safety improvements there; finally some are being made. SDOT will be talking about the plan at Thursday night’s West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting, 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point. The new addition alongside Barton was mentioned by an SDOT rep at July’s WSTC meeting.

Share This

No Replies to "FOLLOWUP: SDOT work at SW Barton site of pedestrian death"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.