FOLLOWUP: Holy Rosary Church’s renovation/repair project expands

(WSB photo)

Back in June, we published Holy Rosary Church‘s announcement of work on its bell tower and street lighting. Spotting a crew up on the tower recently, we realized it was followup time. Holy Rosary’s reply to us notes, “The new light posts have been installed along 42nd in front of the school, Parish Center, Parish office, and Church by Bridge Electric, which has greatly improved safety for all walking by.”

(Holy Rosary photo)

They also added stained-glass-window repairs to the project: “There were several stained-glass windows that were missing glass, and/or had lost their integrity and water was seeping into our church. Willet Hauser is now checking all windows and has found more to repair. With their restoration work, our stained-glass windows will be intact for years to come for all to enjoy.” Here’s the rest of the update, including the bell tower:

(You can also read it here in PDF.)