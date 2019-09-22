FOLLOWUP: Duwamish River reopened to ‘activities’ after sewage spill

Announced this morning by Seattle Public Utilities: “Public Health-Seattle and King County (Public Health) reopened the Duwamish River on Sunday morning to water activities like fishing after test results confirmed acceptable levels.” This comes two days after the announcement that an estimated 320,000 gallons of sewage had spilled into the river because of a blockage blamed on a piece of plywood. The river had been posted as closed to activities from Harbor Island to the Turning Basin.