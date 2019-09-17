FOLLOWUP: Dearborn demolition done early, but NB bus reroute won’t end just yet

Just in from WSDOT, that video and this update:

Demolition crews made quick work removing the section of the Alaskan Way Viaduct above South Dearborn Street, one of the structure’s last remaining sections. As a result, the intersection of South Dearborn Street and First Avenue South will reopen Wednesday, Sept. 18 by 6 a.m. – much earlier than initially planned. By tomorrow morning First Avenue South will once again have two lanes in each direction and northbound Railroad Way South will also reopen. The video shows the work that took less than a week to complete.

What’s next?

Starting at 4 a.m. tomorrow morning, Alaskan Way will be narrowed to one lane in each direction near Marion Street so demolition teams can take down the one remaining span of viaduct along Seattle’s waterfront.

Later this week, crews will stripe a bus-only lane on northbound SR 99 between South Spokane Street and South Dearborn Street. This lane existed during SR 99 tunnel construction and helps ensure reliable trips for King County Metro buses carrying about 30,000 passengers a day into downtown. The bus lane is scheduled to be in place by Sunday, Sept. 22 but the work is weather dependent. King County Metro’s northbound buses will remain on temporary reroute until start of service on Sunday, Sept. 22.