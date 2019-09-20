FOLLOWUP: Bail set at $50,000 for High Point drug suspect

(Reader photo from early Thursday)

One day after Seattle Police announced the arrest of a 47-year-old man during a search-warrant operation that netted heroin, meth, and fentanyl, a judge set bail for the suspect at $50,000. He remains in jail at last check. According to probable-cause documents for his hearing, The documents say a two-month Major Crimes Task Force investigation preceded the arrest. The suspect is alleged to have been dealing drugs from the Stewart Manor building at 6339 34th SW (though the police report lists him with an address in Snoqualmie). Detectives say they also observed him selling drugs from his 1984 Ford Ranger, and say he also owns a 1996 Honda Accord. They got a search warrant and brought along SWAT to serve it at 5:30 am Thursday. They didn’t find anyone in the apartment for which they had a search warrant, but found suspected heroin and fentanyl as well as paraphernalia, baggies, and scales. While the search continued, they learned the suspect was seen parking his Accord nearby, and police were able to arrest him. Inside his car, they found a “purple Crown Royal bag” that the probable-cause document says contained “a large tennis ball size ball of suspected heroin, a plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance (suspected methamphetamine), multiple empty plastic baggies (commonly used to store and sell narcotics), scale, marijuana, and multiple hypodermic needles.” The report says the suspect later told police “he sometimes purchases and sells narcotics for his friends but that he doesn’t do it to make money.” Later testing indicated the items found tested positive for the suspected substances. The narrative concludes by describing the suspect as “a 7-time convicted felon with three convictions for VUCSA” (Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act). He is scheduled to return to court on Monday.