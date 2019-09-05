First heating oil, now natural gas in the city’s crosshairs

Two weeks ago, when we followed up on the mayor’s proposal to tax heating oil as a way of getting it phased out faster, we mentioned a remark by Councilmember Mike O’Brien‘s remark that the city was “working on” a proposal to address natural gas. He has since gone public with a proposal – seeking to prohibit natural-gas piping in new buildings. It’ll be discussed in the City Council’s Sustainability and Transnportation Committee, which he chairs, tomorrow afternoon. Here’s the draft legislation:

It would put the ban in place starting next July, with any new-construction application initiated July 1st or later. This is an early-stage proposal – tomorrow afternoon’s 1 pm meeting at City Hall downtown is scheduled for a briefing and discussion, not a vote. O’Brien was scheduled to join environmental groups at a media event about the proposal this morning.