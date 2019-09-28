FERRIES: Schedule, fares about to change

(WSB file photo, Fauntleroy ferry dock)

If you travel via Washington State Ferries, three big changes are about to kick in. One, the fall schedule change starts tomorrow (Sunday, September 29th). With the change in schedule comes one vessel downsizing on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route:

Because the 124-vehicle Kittitas that is typically assigned to the Triangle route will be undergoing maintenance at this time, the 90-vehicle Sealth will substitute on the route for approximately the first month of the Fall schedule.

WSF adds, “Drivers and passengers should note there are fewer sailings on weekends compared to the Summer schedule.” The third change is a fare increase as of Tuesday (October 1st), as approved back in August, 2.5 percent more for vehicles and 2 percent more for passengers. See the new fares here (PDF).