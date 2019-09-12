Ferries, festival, more @ Fauntleroy Community Association

Toplines from the Fauntleroy Community Association meeting Tuesday night, led by treasurer Alexis Zolner because of several other board members’ absence:

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL: October 27th is this year’s date (which is the same date as the West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival), 2-5 pm. FCA doesn’t present the festival but supports it so it’s a big topic. Organizer Chantille Henry (from WSB sponsor John L. Scott-Westwood Real Estate) said the plan is coming together; the FCA Board voted to approve their usual financial support for the festival, and FCA will staff an info table at the festival, too. P.S. The quarterly FCA newsletter includes the news that Caspar Babypants will perform at 1 pm, right before the festival!

ART WALK: Lora Radford and Reeve Washburn talked about the revival of the West Seattle Art Walk, with venues hosting artists and food/beverage venues offering specials to support it. It’s still mostly in The Junction, though, said Radford, so they are now presenting it to “key neighborhood groups” to explore whether other areas want to get involved. Washburn talked about its growth and promotion. And: “So much energy happening in The Junction, what can we do to share that energy in other areas?” Radford said there are “pockets of small businesses” outside The Junction already participating but there needs to be leadership in other areas to take it beyond that. They’re offering “Art Walk in a Box” tools to help others become part of it. In Q&A, Radford explained that the more you get into it, the more you get back. It’s been a boon to local businesses, with increased foot traffic. This is their first presentation; they were headed next to talk to the Admiral Neighborhood Association (as reported here), and planning to talk with the Morgan Community Association in October. Also: many different types of art can be part of the Art Walk. No decision by FCA this meeting.

FERRY LINE-CUTTING: The recent incident we reported generated some discussion among the board. One board member said he would like to see Washington State Ferries take more responsibility for fully managing “the line and what it does to this neighborhood.” They agreed that line cutting “is getting worse, no doubt,” another board member said, and noted that SPD and WSF seem to be pointing fingers at each other regarding who is accountable for enforcement. There was also discussion of the status of WSF’s contract with SPD at the dock. Education and signage about line etiquette would be helpful too, it was suggested. This also veered into a discussion of people’s general disregard for the rules/laws (as noted in this Seattle Times story). A community member in attendance is considering making signs to let people know how to report line cutters.

FERRY DOCK: FCA is keeping close watch on the future Fauntleroy dock replacement project. The next public meeting won’t be before next month, said FCA’s ferry point person Frank Immel. It’ll be several years before WSF even comes up with a design of what they’re going to build – they have an expert adviser who warns it’s going to be “a long process.”

The Fauntleroy Community Association board meets second Tuesdays most months at the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, 7 pm; watch fauntleroy.net for updates.