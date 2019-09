(King County Assessor’s photo)

Just filed with the city today: An early-stage proposal to replace the 66-year-old single-story apartment complex at Alki SW/54th with a 16-townhouse complex. The site plan (PDF) shows 7 units facing Alki Avenue, 5 facing 54th, and 4 behind the Alki-facing units; 15 would have attached garages and 10 more parking spaces would be provided on-site (the Alki Parking Overlay requires 1 1/2 spaces per residence).