DEVELOPMENT: 3 West Seattle sites with feedback opportunities

Three feedback opportunities involving planned development:

6320 & 6326 41ST SW: An Early Community Outreach for Design Review</strong> site tour is planned by the project team for these Morgan Junction sites with 15 townhouses proposed as first mentioned here back in June. Just show up at 11 am September 20th. (Flyers are here and here [PDF].)

2000 & 2050 SW ORCHARD: The application is in for two rowhouse-style townhouse buildings totaling 18 units on this greenbelt site east of Delridge. You have until September 23rd to comment; this notice (PDF) explains how.

2622 & 2624 SW GENESEE: The application is also in for these projects totaling 3 townhouses and 3 single-family homes in North Delridge. The comment deadline is also September 23rd; this notice (PDF) explains how.