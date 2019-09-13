West Seattle, Washington

13 Friday

DEVELOPMENT: 3 West Seattle sites with feedback opportunities

September 13, 2019 1:03 pm
6 COMMENTS
 Development | West Seattle housing | West Seattle news

Three feedback opportunities involving planned development:

6320 & 6326 41ST SW: An Early Community Outreach for Design Review</strong> site tour is planned by the project team for these Morgan Junction sites with 15 townhouses proposed as first mentioned here back in June. Just show up at 11 am September 20th. (Flyers are here and here [PDF].)

2000 & 2050 SW ORCHARD: The application is in for two rowhouse-style townhouse buildings totaling 18 units on this greenbelt site east of Delridge. You have until September 23rd to comment; this notice (PDF) explains how.

2622 & 2624 SW GENESEE: The application is also in for these projects totaling 3 townhouses and 3 single-family homes in North Delridge. The comment deadline is also September 23rd; this notice (PDF) explains how.

6 Replies to "DEVELOPMENT: 3 West Seattle sites with feedback opportunities"

  • zephyr September 13, 2019 (1:41 pm)
    Reply

    What’s happening in Gatewood at 37th SW and SW Holden?  Did you all already cover this one?  Looks like a big project–multi-family or townhouses.  I don’t recall seeing this one on the WSB..When I go to Street View on Google Maps, I can see a small sign posted on Holden Street from the Seattle Department of Construction/Inspection. 

    • WSB September 13, 2019 (1:55 pm)
      Reply

      There is no multifamily-zoned land at 37th/Holden. The only multifamily zoning in the area fronts 35th.

      • ktrapp September 13, 2019 (2:23 pm)
        Reply

        Zephyr is probably referencing the one at the site where Complete Auto Repair used to be.  I noticed a “For Lease” sign has gone up recently.  From what I recall from your earlier coverage, the city balked at their plan, since it had an exceptionally bad garage entry that was too close to the Holden/35th intersection.  Maybe they gave up on that idea entirely?

  • Diane September 13, 2019 (2:00 pm)
    Reply

    another “community outreach” that most cannot attend, during the work-day; jeesh

    • WSB September 13, 2019 (2:15 pm)
      Reply

      The rules for how/when these are scheduled/promoted seem to still be all over the map, so to speak. There’s still no requirement for media notification, for example, but to their credit these architects DID contact us.

  • Tired local September 13, 2019 (2:22 pm)
    Reply

    Great, more ripping out of greenbelts for hideous overpriced townhouses. Just what this area needs.

