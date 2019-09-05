Design Review times 2, and 5 more for your West Seattle Thursday!

(Bushtit, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Local advocates continue reaching across the miles by mail. Read what it’s about here; drop in at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) now through noon. More info here. (5612 California SW)

TODDLER STORY TIME: 11:30 am at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

DESIGN REVIEW X 2: As previewed here, two mixed-use projects will be presented to the Southwest Design Review Board tonight at the Senior Center/Sisson Building – 32 units @ 8854 Delridge Way SW (6:30 pm) and 78 units @ 4401 42nd SW (8 pm). Both reviews will include public-comment periods. (4217 SW Oregon)

BILL DAVIE: Singer-songwriter at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 am. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: The community council for White Center and vicinity meets at 7 pm at North Highline Fire District HQ. Agenda info is in our preview on partner site White Center Now. (1243 SW 112th)

WEST SEATTLE SOUL: Big night, big ensemble @ Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. $10 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

