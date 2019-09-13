CONGRATULATIONS: New U.S. Coast Guard Seaman from our area

Carrying the U.S. Army flag – second one in – is Fritz Schlesser, who just graduated from U.S. Coast Guard boot camp in Cape May, N.J., and is a USCG Seaman. His proud family, in West Seattle and on Bainbridge Island, asked us to share the news.

Before applying to service, he worked in Antarctica at The McMurdo Station, a United States Antarctic research station. It was here that he had his first exposure to the US Coast Guard and their vast capabilities. He returned this summer to mainland Washington knowing his destiny.

He successfully completed boot camp in Jersey and graduated this morning at 8 am EST from Cape May!

Fritz was encouraged by the West Seattle Coast Guard community to apply and he did. There is a well respected presence of the US Coast Guard in West Seattle. This not only provides security but also sends a positive message to young men and women like Fritz.