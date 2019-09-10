CONGRATULATIONS! Another stellar BMX season for West Seattle’s Colton Fukano

West Seattle’s Colton Fukano has been riding BMX since he was 3; we first featured him when mom Shawnda Fukano sent word of his championship at age 4, and he’s still succeeding in a big way three years later. Her latest update:

Colton Fukano earned second place overall in the Washington State BMX Championship for the 2019 season in the 8 expert category. We are so proud of all of his hard work this season as he moved up to racing in the much more difficult expert category.

Racing is still happening at the North SeaTac BMX track on Thursday nights and Saturday afternoons if anyone wants to try it out. The Halloween costume race is especially fun!

Here is a link to one of Colton’s favorite races this season. He is in navy blue with a white helmet.