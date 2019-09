Live and/or work in eastern West Seattle? Jump into community involvement tomorrow (Wednesday) night as the Delridge Neighborhood District Council reconvenes. Reps from groups and organizations around the area comprise the DNDC, but all are welcome. It’s the only community group we know of that opens with hearty cheers for everyone in attendance! The meeting’s set for 7 pm Wednesday at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW).