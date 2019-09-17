COMMUNITY GIVING: This year’s post-Delridge Day gifts from VIEWS

First the festival – then the gifts! The photos and report were received tonight from VIEWS:

Visualizing Increased Engagement in West Seattle (VIEWS) is a non-partisan community organization comprised of local citizens creating programming to educate, engage, and mobilize West Seattle citizens to sustain and improve the quality of life and services available across the peninsula.

Each year after the annual Delridge Day festival, which VIEWS organizes and produces, donations are made to local non-profits. This year’s recipients were presented with checks to recognize their efforts in our community as well. Below, Pete Spalding, Chas Redmond, Ann Martin, and Larry Winkler presented a check for $350 to Tamsen Spengler with the West Seattle Timebank:

Steve Daschle with Southwest Youth and Family Services was presented a check for $500 to go toward the capital campaign at SWYFS.

Ron Angeles (also with VIEWS) joined us to present the check to David Bestock for $500 to help with DNDA’s youth programming.

Twelfth Night Productions was also a recipient this year. Here Jane Taylor, Mary Springer, and Rick Springer accept a check for $350:

Our biggest beneficiary again this year is the Delridge Community Center’s Associated Recreation Council. Daryl Look accepted the check for $1,850 to help underwrite scholarships for neighborhood youth to be able to fully participate in after school and evening programming: