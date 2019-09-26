COMMUNITY GIVING: Lafayette Elementary Walk-a-Thon seeking more sponsors

(WSB photo, 2018)

With school back in session, it’s fundraising season. The Lafayette Elementary PTA is looking for more sponsors for its October 10th Walk-a-Thon:

THANK YOU to all of the businesses and families who have submitted sponsorship, our growing list is impressive. Help us make our sponsorship goal, we are halfway there!

What are the other ways YOU can help? Become a sponsor to our Walk-a-Thon! On October 10, over 400 students and their teachers will take to the blacktop in support their school. In support of their efforts, a Lafayette Sponsorship is a great way to get much needed funds into the Lafayette PTA’s budget and also benefit businesses by gaining exposure with the Lafayette and West Seattle community.

A Lafayette Sponsorship contributes in a BIG and DIRECT way to the success of the children at our school. As a sponsor, you show that you are looking out for the future of our kids!

THANK YOU for your consideration and continued support. Questions? Contact Kirsten Franklin-Temple, Sponsorship Chair (lafayettewatsponsorships@gmail.com). Sponsorship donations are accepted at any time but in order to have your logo on the t-shirt, the deadline is October 1.