Celebration of Life on Friday for Brian A. Willett, 1976-2019

Family and friends will gather Friday to celebrate the life of Brian A. Willett. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with the community:

Brian A. Willett, age 43, born April 5, 1976 in Bozeman, MT, died suddenly June 24, 2019 in Seattle.

Brian’s formative years were spent in Montana, where he graduated from Bozeman HS in 1994. His first year of college was spent at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. He completed his studies at the University of Oregon, graduating in 1998 with a BA in Political Science. Brian was elected President of the Young Democrats while attending college. He served as an intern for Congressional Representative Roy Wyden. Ray is now Senator Wyden of Oregon.

Professionally, Brian’s career took hold in the medical field. Employers included Oregon Medical Labs, Harborview Medical Center, Merck, and finally BloodWorks NW (a blood bank in Seattle).

Brian had a lifelong love of travel and of maps. In his childhood, he was a regional champion in the geography bee. While still in grade school, Brian took a round-the-United States trip with his older sister Terry. The trip cemented his love of learning about people and places different than himself. That love led to several European trips as well as countless travels across the United States and Canada.

He had an extraordinary eye for photography and combined this skill with his passion for fine dining. The subsequent Facebook posts are legendary.

Brian’s gentle ability to call people back to their better selves on social media will be sorely missed. Facebook friends remained friends even after Brian let them know (always privately) that they had overstepped boundaries or were making themselves look foolish.

Brian is survived by his mother Bea and father Walt of Billings, MT; two sisters, Terry Wheeler of Sierra Vista, AZ, and Tammy Novakovich of Red Lodge, MT; and a brother, Paul of Billings, MT. Brian is also survived by his partner of five years, David Anderson of Seattle.

A memorial/celebration of life will be held Friday, September 27, 7 PM at Structure Cellars, 3849 1st Ave S, Seattle. Online donations, in lieu of flowers and in remembrance of Brian’s other loves (Blade and Sienna), can be made to the National Basenji Rescue – www.basenjirescue.org.