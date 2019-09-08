Busiest time of the year for Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network

(Pearl the harbor seal [front], with her pup Minnie Pearl [middle], sharing their favorite rock with another large adult seal)

The photo and update are from David Hutchinson for Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network:

Seal Sitters is now entering what has historically been our busiest months. Harbor seal pups, born June-September in our area, and weaned after only 4-6 weeks, are now showing up on local beaches. Our Hotline received 2 calls late Thursday evening about pups hauling out at different West Seattle beaches. Thanks to Kelly and Amy for taking the time to call when they came upon these vulnerable, young seals. Unfortunately, back on August 29th, we also received a report from a Seattle Parks’ security officer at Alki Beach of a small pup that was frightened back into the water by a group of people. The majority of these pups are on their own and struggling to survive, with only 50% making it through their first year.

Please remember that all marine mammals are protected by federal law. If you see one on a beach, please keep back, keep other people and pets away and call your local NOAA-affiliated stranding network. In West Seattle, that would be Seal Sitters MMSN at 206-905-7325. If you are not in West Seattle, our Hotline operators can refer you to the appropriate group.

Just a reminder that dogs are not allowed on Seattle Parks’ beaches, off or on a leash.