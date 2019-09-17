Brandon Kelley, real-estate specialist: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we welcome Brandon Kelley, real-estate specialist, from John L. Scott, as a new WSB sponsor. Here’s what he wants you to know about what he does:

Brandon brings a unique perspective to buying and selling homes. Prior to becoming an agent, he worked for several years in banking, escrow, and titles. That experience lets him work with buyers and sellers at each step of the process. Brandon says he thinks of it as a holistic approach that lets him build better relationships with clients, as he’s more closely connected to them from start to finish.

One of his recent sales was this home in the Admiral District:

He said, “I sold this stunning home located at 3227 39th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116. With high demand in the neighborhood, the home went pending in a week, and we smoothly closed the transaction completely in only 30 days! I am your local home specialist in purchasing and selling. The real estate market is hyperlocal, seasonal, and temperamental — in other words, it can change on a dime. Technology has made information more accessible to everyone, but it can be difficult to keep up with recent events that affect home values. The benefits of working with a licensed real estate professional go far beyond what a mobile app, online video, or website can do. I provide my clients with information on market seasonality and information relevant to what is happening in their specific neighborhood. This customized analysis includes recent comparable sales that factor into an offer and acceptance strategy.”

Call 360-386-2128 or email brandonk@johnlscott.com for a free market analysis on your home. Brandon is available 7 days a week.

