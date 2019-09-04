BACK TO SCHOOL: Team Read seeks teens to tutor kids in West Seattle

(Photo by Lisa Bontje)

Got teen(s) in your house? As the new school year gets going, here’s their chance to make a difference by helping younger kids:

Team Read is currently recruiting local teens to tutor 2nd and 3rd grade students who are reading at least one year below grade-level proficiency.

We will be hiring 75+ middle and high school students for reading coach positions, and will offer after-school programming at four tutoring sites in/around West Seattle this year (2 more than last year): Roxhill Elementary, Highland Park Elementary, High Point Branch Library and Concord Elementary.

Reading coaches tutor two days a week, gaining valuable work skills and the satisfaction of changing the lives of children in their community, while also acquiring tangible benefits such as (minimum wage) pay, college savings, or service hours. Team Read staff and alumni will be recruiting at local schools over the next several weeks. Teens can also learn more and apply online here.

Deadline: 9/20 for returning coaches, 9/25 for new coaches. Open to all 8th-12th graders who meet the qualifications outlined on our website.