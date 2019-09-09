BACK TO SCHOOL: Seafair Clowns back in West Seattle for 15th annual school-supplies giveaway

(WSB photos)

Students and staff at West Seattle Elementary just got another big boost as the first full week of classes begins – they were chosen as this year’s recipients of the annual Seattle Seafair Clowns School Supply Giveaway. The all-volunteer organization and its community partners have now provided supplies to 10,000 students. We were there as the event began this morning.

Along with backpacks and supplies for students, the giveaway also provides teachers with “supplies (e.g. antibacterial wipes, stickers, stamps, tissue, and antibacterial gel) that they would have personally purchased otherwise.” WSE’s principal Pamela McCowan-Conyers (center-right below) and assistant principal Sahnica Washington (center-left below) welcomed the visitors:

And the event brought Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best to the school for the second time in less than a week – we photographed her with the West Seattle-residing Seafair Clown known as “Officer Lumpy“:

This is the 15th year for the Seafair Clowns’ school-supply giveaway; past West Seattle recipients have included Highland Park Elementary and Roxhill Elementary.