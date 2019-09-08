8 for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(Killdeer, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BOOKSTORE OPENING: It’s the first day for Paper Boat Booksellers in Morgan Junction, as previewed here. Open until 7 pm. (6040 California SW)

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE: At the Senior Center of West Seattle, 1 pm: “The Reformer and the Redhead.” $1 members, $2 nonmembers, popcorn included. (4217 SW Oregon)

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN FARM STAND: Fresh produce sold by the people who grow it next to the stand! 4-7 pm. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)

SCOUTING BARBECUE: As previewed here, both Scouts and those interested in Scouting are invited to the Cub Scout Pack 284-hosted barbecue (and stomp-rocket-launching!) at Lincoln Park Picnic Shelter 5 at 6:30 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

POETRYBRIDGE: The monthly poems-and-stories event at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) features guest readers Erika Michael and Jed Myers. Free. All ages. (5612 California SW)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: 7 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy – here’s this month’s invitation:

Join us for for our monthly meeting to observe a special presentation. Representatives of the Washington Low Income Housing Alliance and the Housing Development Consortia of Seattle and King County will present on state and local level initiatives to address homelessness and affordable housing and how members of the 34th can get involved. Our membership meetings are held on the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Hall at Fauntleroy. We begin with a potluck and social period from 6:30-7 and the gavel drops at 7 for the meeting itself.

(9131 California SW)

JAZZ WEDNESDAY: Live music at Whisky West, 7 pm. No cover. 21+. (6451 California SW)

OPEN MIC: The famous fully backlined open mic at The Skylark – signups at 7:30, performances at 8. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

