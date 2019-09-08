8 for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Photo by David Hutchinson)

Saturday ended on a beautiful note – as reflected by the sunset photos we’re featuring – but now, Sunday’s here! Some possibilities from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, where you’ll find even more:

HURRICANE DORIAN BENEFIT: Taquitos Feliz is donating today’s proceeds to hurricane survivors. The truck is open 10 am-9 pm. (7413 Fauntleroy Way SW)

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS, WITH LLAMAS: Alki UCC is having a Blessing of the Animals service at 10 am; all welcome to that and/or a chance afterward – around 11 am – to pet three participants, a congregation member’s llamas, as previewed here. (6115 SW Hinds)

SOUND TRANSIT AT FARMERS’ MARKET: Got questions about the newest info on West Seattle light-rail planning, with less than a week left to comment via the “online open house”? Go see Sound Transit reps at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, 10 am-2 pm. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

(Photo by Victoria Gnatoka)

BENEFIT CAR WASH: The Chief Sealth International High School Cheer Team is washing cars by donation today at Les Schwab in Burien. (13609 1st Ave. S.)

‘SUNSET BABY’: 3 pm matinée today to conclude the first weekend of the new production at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor), by Dominique Morisseau. Ticket info is here. (4711 California SW)

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: At The Skylark. Signups at 3, performances start at 4. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

(Photo by Marc Milrod)

ART & MUSIC: 6 pm at Brace Point Pottery. (4208 SW 100th)

BLUEGRASS JAM: All welcome – sing, play, both. 6:30 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)