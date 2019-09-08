8 for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Great Blue Heron, photographed by Mark Wangerin) ”’

Your Sunday highlights:

TLC FOR LINCOLN PARK: Rain or shine, Friends of Lincoln Park would love to see you at 9 am to help restore the urban forest. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Summer’s not over yet and summer produce isn’t gone yet – see for yourself at the market, 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

2ND-TIME SALE, 2ND DAY: Fauntleroy Church‘s mega-sale concludes, 11:30 am-3 pm. More photos from Monika Lidman – toys and furniture!

And more! Cash/checks only.(9140 California SW)

COLMAN POOL: Third-to-last chance to swim in Lincoln Park‘s beachfront pool this season. Noon-7 pm; here’s the session schedule. (8603 Fauntleroy Way SW)

JAMTIME: Sunday afternoon bluegrass and old-time music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) with Jamtime, 1-4 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

SEATTLE SWING DANCE CLUB: 4 pm-9:15 pm at Alki Masonic Center, workshops, lessons, social dancing – see the schedule here. (4736 40th SW)

BLACKHOTSUNDAY: At The Skylark, 6 pm, all ages. $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THEATER AT THE TAVERN: Parliament Tavern features Drunken Owl Theater, 7 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

PEEK AT NEXT WEEK … and beyond, by browsing our complete calendar.