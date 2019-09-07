7 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Northern Flicker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Besides the first day of school for everybody who hadn’t already gone back, here are other highlights for today:

INTERESTED IN SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE? Info session this morning at 10 am for professional/technical studies at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor). You’ll find out about nine programs! (6000 16th SW)

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: Even disasters on the other side of the country – like Hurricane Dorian – affect supplies here. If you can donate, there’s a mobile drive at Peace Lutheran Church in Gatewood today, 1-7 pm (closed 3-4 pm for break). Walk-ups welcome. (39th SW/SW Thistle)

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN FARM STAND: Ninth week for this year’s weekly farm-stand sessions, selling fresh produce and flowers, all grown by local residents at the mini-farm next to the stand. 4 pm-7 pm. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT COUNCIL: Greenspace is the centerpiece topic as SWDC reconvenes, 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. All welcome! (4217 SW Oregon)

JAZZ! Every Wednesday night at Whisky West. No cover. 21+. (6451 California SW)

NEW NONPROFIT YOGA: Poseurs is expanding to West Seattle, starting tonight:

What: Poseurs Yoga

When: Wednesday, September 4 and September 11, 6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m.

Where: Youngstown Cultural Arts Center Pay-what-you-can yoga at Youngstown! This is an hour-long, vinyasa-style class. Bring your own mat if you can—there’s a limited number of extras available. Our suggested donation is $10 to $25, but nobody will be turned away for lack of funds.

(4408 Delridge Way SW)

THE LOOSE HEELS: Country @ Parliament Tavern! 9 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MORE! See our complete calendar here.