5 for your West Seattle Monday

As your week begins …

AGING WELL: Facilitated discussion group at Senior Center of West Seattle, 1 pm. (4217 SW Oregon)

EVENING BOOK GROUP, EAST: Southwest Library‘s monthly book group meets at 6:45 pm to talk about “Garden of Beasts” by Erik Larson. (9010 35th SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUP, WEST: West Seattle (Admiral) Library‘s evening book group meets at 6:45 to talk about “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren. (2306 42nd SW)

MONDAY NIGHT MEDITATION: The series resumes tonight at Sound Yoga (WSB sponsor), 7 pm; info here. (5639 California SW)

QUIZFIX TRIVIA: At The Skylark, free and all ages, with prizes! 7:30 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)