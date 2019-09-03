35TH/AVALON CLOSURE: In case you were wondering about bus-reroute info too

While the Metro alerts/reroutes page includes info about two major changes ahead for West Seattle buses – the southbound downtown rerouting starting September 9th and the Dearborn demolition-related rerouting starting September 12th – a reader pointed out over the weekend that there’s nothing yet about the 35th/Avalon intersection closure coming up this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. So we asked Metro today. Spokesperson Travis Shofner told WSB at day’s end, “I’ve been told they are working on finalizing details and alerts and service advisories are scheduled to go out tomorrow.”