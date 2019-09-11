11 for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Downy Woodpecker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

It’s still technically summer, until 12:50 am Monday. Here’s what’s happening on your final day before the change of seasons:

ORCA HALF: Sold out, so this is just a reminder that it’s happening – half-marathon from Lincoln Park to Don Armeni, with runners starting in waves between 7:20 am and 9 am. No road closures but some stretches are in parking lanes. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

RECYCLE ROUNDUP: Time for pre-fall recycling! 9 am-3 pm in the lot at Fauntleroy Church. Free. Check the list of what will and won’t be accepted by going here (PDF). Go early to beat the rush! (9140 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction, find out what’s fresh as summer ends! (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

TAKE YOUR DOG SWIMMING: 11 am-1 pm at Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club, it’s the final day of this year’s Dog Days. Dogs only; the club offers this every year as a swim-team fundraiser after human-swimming season ends, before the annual cleaning. (11003 31st SW)

COLMAN POOL’S LAST DAY: Noon-7 pm today, last day of 2019 for you to swim at Lincoln Park‘s beachfront pool – here’s the schedule. (8603 Fauntleroy Way SW)

PUGET RIDGE EDIBLE PARK TOUR: 2-5 pm, visit and tour Puget Ridge Edible Park – find out about the work that’s being done there for a third season, and learn about permaculture gardening! (18th/Brandon)

‘TWO DEGREES’ CLOSING PERFORMANCE: 5 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, your last chance to see Blue Hour Theatre Group‘s production: “A scientist grappling with personal loss is called upon to testify in Washington D.C. for climate change legislation.” (4408 Delridge Way SW)

HOME COOKIN’: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor): “Julie Jacobs and Paul Bauck promise to bring you music that makes you feel good. Home Cookin’ brings songs, familiar and new, from jazz, blues, country, and folk genres on a range of ukuleles from slide steel to bass.” No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

CHASTITY BELT: Live in-store show at Easy Street Records, 6 pm. Free, all ages. (California/Alaska_

NIGHT OF THE ARTS: 6 pm at Brace Point Pottery. “Sponsored by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, artist Lezlie Jane will present an exploration of her local public art projects that celebrate the history of West Seattle.” (4208 SW 100th)

ROCK! 8 pm at Parliament Tavern, 1st Street Saint, Professor Sweater, Theories of Flight, and Sprig. $10 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)