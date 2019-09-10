10 for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

(Kingfisher, photographed at Jack Block Park by Mark Wangerin)
The first Wednesday of fall has a lot going on! Highlights:
HELP FIREFIGHTERS ‘FILL THE BOOT’ FOR MDA: Until 5 pm tonight, and again tomorrow and Friday, West Seattle firefighters are in The Junction, accepting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. (California/Alaska)
JOB FAIR/INTERVIEW DAY: Continuing until 7 pm at Providence Mount St. Vincent. (4831 35th SW)
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE: At the Senior Center of West Seattle, 1 pm: “Backlash.” $1 members, $2 nonmembers, popcorn included. (4217 SW Oregon)
FLU SHOT CLINIC: At Denny International Middle School, 1:30-4:30 pm, all welcome – info here. (2601 SW Kenyon)
FREE ‘WRITE YOUR STORY’ WORKSHOP FOR KIDS: First session, 3:15-4:15 pm at Curious Kidstuff in The Junction, writing workshop for ages 8-12. All sessions are taught by West Seattle residents Julia Douthwaite Viglione, Ph.D., and Greg Estes. Details here. (4740 California SW)
HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN FARM STAND: Fresh produce sold by the people who grow it next to the stand! 4-7 pm. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)
GROUP RUN + RAFFLE: Tonight at 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor): “Hello Runners! As you know, the rain has started already and as PNW runners, we don’t let that stop us. Gore is a nice answer to lightweight, supreme water resistance and waterproofing. John from Gore will be at the shop for group run, to educate and raffle off a piece of apparel!” (2743 California SW)
HPAC: The neighborhood group for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge meets at 7 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club. The agenda:
7p – Welcome & Introductions
7:10 – Announcements
7:15 – HPAC Executive Committee Updates
– SDOT at our Oct meeting
– Your Voice Your Choice projects
– Trails & Greenbelt
– Westcrest Park Off Leash Area
– Neighborhood Greenway Program – Highland Park Elementary School neighborhood greenway connection
7:30 – Discussion: Who do you want to hear from? What topics should HPAC be covering?
8:00p – Close
All welcome. (1116 SW Holden)
‘SUNSET BABY’: The new production at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) opens with a “pay what you can” preview. 7:30 pm curtain. (4711 California SW)
THE BILLY JOE SHOW: Live at Parliament Tavern, 8 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)
SEE EVERYTHING THAT’S UP … via our complete calendar.
