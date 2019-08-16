YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle YMCA soccer signups

(Photo courtesy West Seattle YMCA)

The approach of fall not only means back to school, it’s back to sports for many local kids. The West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) has opened soccer signups – here’s the announcement:

Get in the game this fall with Y soccer for ages 3 to 8. Kids learn the rules of the game, sharpen skills like dribbling, passing, defense and offense while learning teamwork and sportsmanship.

YMCA youth sports encourage and promote healthy kids, families, and communities by placing a priority on family involvement, healthy competition rather than rivalry, the value of participation over winning, team-building as well as individual development, a positive self-image and a sense of fair play and mutual respect for others. Parents are encouraged to be more than mere spectators, by contributing their time as volunteer coaches—as well as being their kid’s greatest fan.