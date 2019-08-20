YOU’RE INVITED: West Seattle Helpline’s 10th annual ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’

Another fall date to save! The local nonprofit centered on helping people stay out of homelessness, West Seattle Helpline, invites you to its fall fundraiser. The announcement:

We are excited to announce that tickets are on sale for the West Seattle Helpline’s 10th annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors Dinner & Auction, presented by Metropolitan Market. Join us on Saturday, October 12th at The Hall at Fauntleroy for a fun-filled evening celebrating and strengthening our wonderful West Seattle and White Center community! There will be a cocktail hour with live music and a silent auction, a delicious dinner, exciting live auction, and our famous dessert dash.

All proceeds from Neighbors Helping Neighbors will allow the West Seattle Helpline to continue to provide our homelessness-prevention services to keep our neighbors safe and stable in their homes, including:

-Emergency Rent & Utility Assistance program, which provides emergency financial assistance to over 1,000 community members to prevent homelessness, imminent evictions, and utility shut-offs.

-The Clothesline, our free clothing bank that serves over 1,500 clients and their families.

-Transportation Voucher program, which offers over 7,000 free bus tickets to help neighbors travel to work, medical appointments, interviews, and more.

-The Helpline Hotline, a hub for neighbors to find resources for no-cost public and private services.