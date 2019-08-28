YOU CAN HELP! Mattress sale to raise $ for West Seattle High School athletics

Thinking about buying a new bed? The West Seattle Booster Club is raising money for West Seattle High School athletic programs again this year with a mattress sale 10 am-5 pm September 14th at the school:

Come support your Wildcats on September 14th! This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. 100% of the proceeds will be reinvested in Locker Room renovations, Gymnasium upgrades and our WSHS Sports Performance Center! Every dollar and referral helps! Thank you and Go Wildcats!

This flyer has more details.