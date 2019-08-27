West Seattle, Washington

27 Tuesday

80℉

WHALES: Transient orcas off Alki Point

August 27, 2019 2:26 pm
2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Whales | Wildlife

Beautiful day for whale-watching! Kersti Muul sends word that the T-137 transient orcas are “milling” off Alki Point – “no direction” so hard to tell which way they’re headed next. Let us know if you see them!

2 Replies to "WHALES: Transient orcas off Alki Point"

  • Kersti August 27, 2019 (2:54 pm)
    Headed WSW from alpha tango buoy towards pilings at southern end of Bainbridge island

    • WSB August 27, 2019 (3:06 pm)
      Thank you for the update!

