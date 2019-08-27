WHALES: Transient orcas off Alki Point

Beautiful day for whale-watching! Kersti Muul sends word that the T-137 transient orcas are “milling” off Alki Point – “no direction” so hard to tell which way they’re headed next. Let us know if you see them!
West Seattle, Washington
27 Tuesday
Beautiful day for whale-watching! Kersti Muul sends word that the T-137 transient orcas are “milling” off Alki Point – “no direction” so hard to tell which way they’re headed next. Let us know if you see them!
Headed WSW from alpha tango buoy towards pilings at southern end of Bainbridge island
| 2 COMMENTS