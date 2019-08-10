West Seattleites honored with SPD’s Outstanding Community Member Awards

One more note from Delridge Day: That’s where Seattle Police presented this year’s Outstanding Community Member Awards for the Southwest Precinct area. The honorees:

Terry Hirata is senior housing manager for the Seattle Housing Auhority in High Point. SPD expressed appreciation because he “has helped establish and maintain trust with the police and High Point residents.”

Karen Berge and Deb Greer lead the West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network, hailed by SPD because they “work with the Crime Prevention Coordinator to disseminate information to our community members, and create and maintain Block Watch groups throughout our precinct.”

Lora Radford, executive director of the West Seattle Junction Association, was honored for launching our area’s first Business Block Watch and serving as “a wonderful point of contact for the Alaska Junction businesses in the Block Watch and for the SW Precinct Community Police Team.”

(Photo courtesy Karen Berge/Deb Greer)

That’s us, your WSB co-publishers, Patrick Sand and Tracy Record. We received appreciation for “disseminat(ing) an immense amount of information, including meetings and event announcements, crime prevention newsletters, and crime and offender patterns.” Publishing lots of info, quickly, accurately, and ethically, is our job – our mission – and we’re glad to still be doing it after almost 12 years. We especially appreciate continued community collaboration – reader reports, tips, questions … thank you, and thanks to SPD for the recogniion.

P.S. In the photos, at left and right respectively, are SPD Assistant Chief Eric Greening and SW Precinct Operations Commander Lt. Steve Strand.