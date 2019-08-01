West Seattle scene: Lowest tide of what’s left of summer

As previewed in our daily highlight list, today’s low-low tide was the last one out to -3 feet (-3.1 to be precise) before summer ends. A few minutes after the 11:41 low-low-tide moment, we were out at Seacrest for a look at the exposed pier supports, and caught a Blue Angels flyby. As for a closer look at the sea life:

Though starfish have reappeared elsewhere, they weren’t in view here. (For comparison, see our 2009 view here.) One more low-low-tide view a bit to the northwest:

It takes a tide this low to show the remains of what used to be off Duwamish Head – which bustled a century-plus ago with docks, industry, even the legendary Luna Park amusement park. Meantime, if you couldn’t get out on the beach today, tomorrow’s almost as low, -2.9 feet at 12:27 pm Friday.