West Seattle rally to support El Paso, and what else is up for your Wednesday

(Photographer Mark Wangerin explains, “Down on the Duwamish, a newly fledged Osprey practices its hunting skills by reaching its talons for something in the river.”)

Highlights for the rest of your Wednesday:

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: The city says it’s another “open” day for the pools since the sun’s expected later: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open 11 am-8 pm, Hiawatha (Walnut/Lander) is open noon-6:30 pm, South Park (738 S. Sullivan) is open noon-7 pm. And the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.

LIBRARYLAB: Drop in for Gizmos and Gadgets at Delridge Library, 1-3 pm. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN FARM STAND: Fifth week for this year’s weekly farm-stand sessions, selling fresh produce and flowers, all grown by nearby residents, at the mini-farm steps away from the stand. 4 pm-7 pm. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)

KAYAK THE DUWAMISH RIVER: 6 pm, from T-107 Park, with Alki Kayak Tours and the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition. $49, or $20 if you bring your own kayak. Registration info in our calendar listing. (4500 W. Marginal Way SW)

DANCE TIME WITH LAUREN PETRIE: Go dancing at the Senior Center of West Seattle! 6-8 pm: “Live music, friendly people, and some darn good dancers. Dance your heart out or come and enjoy the music. All ages, abilities, and skill levels welcome.” More info in our calendar listing. (4217 SW Oregon)

‘WEST SEATTLE IN SOLIDARITY WITH EL PASO’: Rally at the Delridge/Oregon foot bridge (south of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center) at 6:30 pm to show support for El Paso in the wake of last weekend’s massacre and against white supremacy. Organized by West Seattle Mamas Mobilize as one of many events around the nation. (Delridge/Oregon)

GROUP RUN: Don’t run alone! Join the free Wednesday group run from West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor). Meet at the shop. (2743 California SW)

THE LOOSE HEELS: “Danceable country classics” at Parliament Tavern, 8:30 pm. 21+ only. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

