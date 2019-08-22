West Seattle Helpline celebrates new Clothesline location

(WSB photos)

Inside that building is the new home of The Clothesline, the clothing bank offered to people in need by the West Seattle Helpline. It’s on the West Seattle Christian Church campus, only about half a block from its previous home, which was in a church-owned building set for demolition and redevelopment. We got a quick look inside during tonight’s reopening celebration.

The Clothesline is set up like a clothing store – except that it’s free. That is of course thanks to generous donors, and the volunteers who sort and process what comes in:

Wondering how to help? Here’s what they need. Wondering how to get help? That info’s here.